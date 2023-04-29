How to Watch the Royals vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals will attempt to beat Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins when the teams square off on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 20 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .347 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 89 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .274 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.412 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals' Brad Keller (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- He has one quality starts in five chances this season.
- Keller has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Drew Rucinski
