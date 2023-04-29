Brad Keller takes the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Target Field against Jose Miranda and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Twins (-225). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 8 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.

This season, Kansas City has been at least a +180 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 27 opportunities.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 5-9 2-11 4-9 4-15 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.