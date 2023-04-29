Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (16-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-21) at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-2 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on April 29.

The Twins will give the ball to Bailey Ober and the Royals will turn to Brad Keller (2-2, 3.96 ERA).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 3, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (23.1%) in those games.

Kansas City has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (89 total, 3.3 per game).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule