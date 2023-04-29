MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, April 29
In a Saturday MLB schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests, the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers is a game to watch.
You can find information on how to watch today's MLB action right here.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (9-15) take on the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)
The Orioles will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 12:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|8
The Washington Nationals (9-15) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|9
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Minnesota Twins (16-11) face the Kansas City Royals (6-21)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.245 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-231
|+190
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (17-9) host the Seattle Mariners (11-15)
The Mariners will take to the field at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.324 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.325 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-233
|+194
|9
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Miami Marlins (14-13) take on the Chicago Cubs (14-11)
The Cubs hope to get a road victory at LoanDepot park versus the Marlins on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.427 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.333 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+104
|9
The New York Mets (15-12) play the Atlanta Braves (18-9)
The Braves will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+148
|7.5
The Oakland Athletics (5-22) host the Cincinnati Reds (11-15)
The Reds will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.339 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-153
|+131
|7.5
The Boston Red Sox (13-14) face the Cleveland Guardians (13-13)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.231 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.273 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|9
The Houston Astros (14-12) host the Philadelphia Phillies (14-13)
The Phillies will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.289 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.320 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-122
|+103
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (9-15) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 5:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+144
|7.5
The San Diego Padres (13-14) take on the San Francisco Giants (11-14)
The Giants will take to the field at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu versus the Padres on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.316 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-181
|+155
|15
The Washington Nationals (9-15) play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+130
|9
The Texas Rangers (15-11) face the New York Yankees (15-12)
The Yankees hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.253 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) face the Los Angeles Angels (14-13)
The Angels will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.247 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.270 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+127
|8
The Chicago White Sox (7-20) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.245 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.319 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|9
The Colorado Rockies (8-19) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (15-12)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.309 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.323 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|12.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16)
The Cardinals will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.254 AVG, 11 HR, 21 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+128
|8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.