The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Friday at 4:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joey Gallo, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has recorded 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in eight runs.

He's slashed .283/.377/.522 on the season.

Pasquantino has recorded at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Angels Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 hits with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .243/.284/.427 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Lopez Stats

Pablo Lopez (1-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In five starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 6.0 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 6 2 at Yankees Apr. 16 6.0 7 2 2 7 1 vs. White Sox Apr. 11 7.2 3 2 2 10 1 at Marlins Apr. 5 7.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Royals Mar. 30 5.1 2 0 0 8 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Lyles' player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has 11 hits with three doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He has a .239/.340/.761 slash line so far this year.

Gallo hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has four doubles, a triple, five home runs, eight walks and 13 RBI (21 total hits).

He has a .244/.305/.488 slash line so far this year.

Buxton takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Joey Gallo, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.