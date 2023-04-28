The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will send Pablo Lopez and Jordan Lyles, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Friday at Target Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 19 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .339 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .215 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 83 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .271 this season, which ranks last in the league.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.35 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Lyles (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Lyles has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins L 7-1 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Sonny Gray 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Joe Ryan 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles - Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles - Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.