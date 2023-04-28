Royals vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (15-11) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (6-20) at 4:10 PM (on April 28). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (1-2, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-4, 4.60 ERA).
Royals vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Royals vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Royals have won in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 30.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.2 runs per game (83 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Jordan Lyles vs Reid Detmers
|April 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Brad Keller vs Tommy Henry
|April 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Ryne Nelson
|April 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 2-0
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Zac Gallen
|April 27
|@ Twins
|L 7-1
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Mahle
|April 28
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|April 29
|@ Twins
|-
|Brad Keller vs Sonny Gray
|April 30
|@ Twins
|-
|Brady Singer vs Joe Ryan
|May 2
|Orioles
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
