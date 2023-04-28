Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Makar are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar's plus-minus rating this season, in 26:22 per game on the ice, is +16.

Makar has scored a goal in a game 16 times this year over 60 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Makar has a point in 42 games this season (out of 60), including multiple points 19 times.

In 36 of 60 games this season, Makar has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Makar has an implied probability of 70% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Makar has an implied probability of 59.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Makar Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 60 Games 11 66 Points 9 17 Goals 4 49 Assists 5

