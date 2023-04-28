On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .243 with three doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
  • In 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%) Witt Jr. has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
  • In four games this season, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this year (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.43 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, one per game).
  • Lopez (1-2) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.00), 18th in WHIP (1.033), and sixth in K/9 (11.7).
