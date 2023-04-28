The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Friday against the Seattle Kraken, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet. The Kraken are ahead 3-2 in the series.

You can see the Kraken-Avalanche matchup on ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, ROOT Sports NW, TNT, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA
4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL
4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL
4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
  • The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Avalanche are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
  • Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 32 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.
  • The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

