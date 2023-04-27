After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (25) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • Pasquantino is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 68.0% of his 25 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.0% of his games this season, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (24.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 25 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 12
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (83.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Mahle makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .244 batting average against him.
