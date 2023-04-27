You can find player prop bet odds for Joey Gallo, Vinnie Pasquantino and others on the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals prior to their matchup at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 25 hits with seven doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and seven RBI.

He has a .284/.382/.500 slash line on the season.

Pasquantino has recorded a base hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 at Angels Apr. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Angels Apr. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 25 hits with three doubles, two triples, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .253/.295/.444 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Apr. 22 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Tyler Mahle Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Mahle Stats

Tyler Mahle (1-2) will take the mound for the Twins, his fifth start of the season.

Mahle Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals Apr. 21 6.1 3 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Apr. 15 4.1 4 4 2 5 3 vs. Astros Apr. 9 6.0 8 4 4 6 1 at Marlins Apr. 3 5.0 5 1 1 7 1

Joey Gallo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Gallo Stats

Gallo has 10 hits with two doubles, seven home runs, seven walks and 14 RBI.

He's slashing .238/.347/.786 on the season.

Gallo has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Gallo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 1-for-1 0 0 0 2 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 23 hits with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 11 RBI.

He's slashed .240/.305/.323 so far this year.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Apr. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Nationals Apr. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

