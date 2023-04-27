Joey Gallo will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (14-11) on Thursday, April 27, when they square off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +170 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-2, 3.32 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' matchup versus the Twins but aren't sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+170) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $27.00.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 15 times and won 12, or 80%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Twins have a record of 1-2 (33.3%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Twins have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in six, or 25%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +170 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Royals vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+165) Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) - 0.5 (+400) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.