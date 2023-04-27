Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.

Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -200 +165 8 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Kansas City games have finished below the set point total four straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 9.2 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have come away with six wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Kansas City has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 25 chances this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 5-7 2-10 4-8 4-13 2-5

