Royals vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Royals have +165 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest.
Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Royals vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-200
|+165
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Royals and their foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread. Kansas City games have finished below the set point total four straight times, and the average total in this stretch was 9.2 runs.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have come away with six wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Kansas City has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 25 chances this season.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|1-12
|5-7
|2-10
|4-8
|4-13
|2-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.