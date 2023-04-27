MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, MJ Melendez (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .184 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (44.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Mahle gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.32 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.32 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
