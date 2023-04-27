On Thursday, MJ Melendez (.176 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is batting .184 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.

Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (10 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).

In 21 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in seven of 21 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings