After batting .176 with three doubles, a triple and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Tyler Mahle) at 7:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has six doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .200.

In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Isbel has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 20 games this year.

Isbel has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

