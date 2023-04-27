On Thursday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Mahle. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .132 with a double and three walks.

In five of 17 games this season, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.

In 17 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 10 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

