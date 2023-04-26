Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 24 hits and an OBP of .388 to go with a slugging percentage of .512. All three of those stats lead Kansas City hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 10 of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (45.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (63.6%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went seven scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among pitchers who qualify.
