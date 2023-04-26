Zac Gallen takes the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 18 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .351 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 82 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .279 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Royals rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.37) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.416 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Yarbrough will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 31-year-old lefty has pitched in relief seven times already this year, but will make his first start.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Angels L 2-0 Away Taylor Clarke - 4/22/2023 Angels W 11-8 Away Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 4/23/2023 Angels L 4-3 Away Jordan Lyles Reid Detmers 4/24/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-4 Away Brad Keller Tommy Henry 4/25/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-4 Away Brady Singer Ryne Nelson 4/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Ryan Yarbrough Zac Gallen 4/27/2023 Twins - Away Zack Greinke Tyler Mahle 4/28/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Lyles Pablo Lopez 4/29/2023 Twins - Away Brad Keller Sonny Gray 4/30/2023 Twins - Away Brady Singer Joe Ryan 5/2/2023 Orioles - Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells

