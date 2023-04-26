The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Royals are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-275). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Chase Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Diamondbacks -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
  • In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
  • The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.
    • Kansas City games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 9.7 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.
  • Kansas City has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 24 chances this season.
  • The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
1-12 5-6 2-9 4-8 4-12 2-5

