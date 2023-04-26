The Arizona Diamondbacks and Pavin Smith will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Chase Field.

The Royals are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-275). An 8.5-run over/under is listed for this matchup.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -275 +220 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Royals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Royals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have had a spread listed in one of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time. Kansas City games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 9.7 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Games involving Kansas City have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 12 of 24 chances this season.

The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-12 5-6 2-9 4-8 4-12 2-5

