On Wednesday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .178.

Melendez has gotten a hit in nine of 20 games this season (45.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (20.0%).

In 20 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Melendez has an RBI in six of 20 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this season (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings