Jackie Bradley Jr. -- hitting .111 with a double and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the hill, on April 26 at 3:40 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.
  • Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 16 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (18.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen (3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2).
