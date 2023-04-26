After batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 8
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen (3-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
