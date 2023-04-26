Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After batting .250 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Hunter Dozier? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is batting .189 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Dozier has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Dozier has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.89).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen (3-1) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.