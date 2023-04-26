Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- Offensively, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).
- The Grizzlies are averaging 26 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.
- With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies rank 16th in the NBA. They have a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
- The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.