Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and four walks while hitting .220.
- In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (25.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 16 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.89 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (33 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen (3-1 with a 2.59 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his sixth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.59), fourth in WHIP (.798), and 10th in K/9 (11.2).
