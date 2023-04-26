The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr., who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .297 and a team-best slugging percentage of .453 this season.

Witt Jr. has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), with more than one hit seven times (29.2%).

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in eight games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (45.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings