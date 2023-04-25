On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double) and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 23 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .532.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this season (65.2%), with at least two hits on six occasions (26.1%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In six games this year, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.