How to Watch the Royals vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Tuesday at Chase Field against Ryne Nelson, who will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 17 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .338 this season.
- The Royals rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .211.
- Kansas City has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 73 (3.3 per game).
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .268 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 17th with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.395 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Brady Singer (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.
- Singer has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Away
|Taylor Clarke
|-
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|W 11-8
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|4/23/2023
|Angels
|L 4-3
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reid Detmers
|4/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-4
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Tommy Henry
|4/25/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Ryne Nelson
|4/26/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Zac Gallen
|4/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Mahle
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Sonny Gray
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Joe Ryan
