On Tuesday, Nicky Lopez (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, a triple and eight walks while batting .167.
  • In six of 20 games this season, Lopez has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In three games this season (15.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 10
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson (1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .222 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.