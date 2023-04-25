After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .178 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.

In 45.0% of his games this year (nine of 20), Melendez has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in six games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (15.0%).

In seven games this year (35.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings