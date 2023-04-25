Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- batting .176 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .190 with five doubles and two walks.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (61.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Isbel has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .222 batting average against him.
