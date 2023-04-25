Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.
- Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
