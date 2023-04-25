After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Ryne Nelson) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley is hitting .114 with a double and three walks.
  • Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three of 15 games so far this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.93).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
