On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Stadium: Chase Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

TV Channel: BSAZX

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .234 with two home runs and four walks.

In 46.7% of his games this season (seven of 15), Reyes has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once four times this season (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

