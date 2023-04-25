Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .243 with a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on April 25 at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has a double, a triple, two home runs and four walks while hitting .238.
- Olivares enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .200 with one homer.
- Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once six times this year (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.93 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-0) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.
