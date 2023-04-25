Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is hitting .244 with two doubles, two triples, four home runs and six walks.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 13 of 23 games this year (56.5%), including multiple hits six times (26.1%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).
- In eight games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (70.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Diamondbacks rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Nelson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.
