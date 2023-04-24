Tommy Henry will take the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-11) on Monday, April 24 against the Kansas City Royals (5-17), who will answer with Brad Keller. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+115). A 10-run over/under is listed for this game.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Henry - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - KC (2-2, 3.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Royals and Diamondbacks matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Arizona has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have come away with five wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win four times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+125) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

