Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Diamondbacks - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton is batting .040 with .
- Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).
- The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
- Henry will take the mound to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old left-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
