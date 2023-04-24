Hunter Dozier -- hitting .235 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Tommy Henry on the hill, on April 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .188 with a home run and a walk.
  • Dozier has gotten a hit in six of 15 games this year (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Dozier has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.93 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (32 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Henry gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old lefty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
