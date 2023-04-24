Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet on Monday, April 24, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1. The Kraken have +130 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Avalanche (-150).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will emerge victorious in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+130)

Kraken (+130) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 51-24-7 overall and 15-7-22 in overtime games.

Colorado is 17-8-4 (38 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the seven times this season the Avalanche ended a game with only one goal, they have a 2-2-3 record, good for seven points.

Colorado has finished 3-10-1 in the 14 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Avalanche are 47-9-3 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 97 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 23-10-2 record (48 points).

In the 49 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 32 games. The Avalanche finished 17-13-2 in those matchups (36 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

