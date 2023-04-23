Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
After batting .270 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino has 18 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Pasquantino has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has homered in three games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight of 21 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Detmers (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
