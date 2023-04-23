Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's game features the Los Angeles Angels (10-11) and the Kansas City Royals (5-16) matching up at Angel Stadium of Anaheim (on April 23) at 4:07 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Angels.
The Los Angeles Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Jordan Lyles (0-3, 4.26 ERA).
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.
- When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 7-2-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Royals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 20 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (25%) in those games.
- Kansas City has a win-loss record of 1-4 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (70 total runs).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.51 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Rangers
|L 4-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Jacob deGrom
|April 18
|Rangers
|L 12-2
|Brad Keller vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 19
|Rangers
|L 12-3
|Brady Singer vs Martín Pérez
|April 21
|@ Angels
|L 2-0
|Taylor Clarke vs -
|April 22
|@ Angels
|W 11-8
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|April 23
|@ Angels
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reid Detmers
|April 24
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brad Keller vs Tommy Henry
|April 25
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ryne Nelson
|April 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Max Castillo vs Zac Gallen
|April 27
|@ Twins
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Pablo Lopez
|April 28
|@ Twins
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.