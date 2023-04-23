On Sunday, MJ Melendez (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .169.
  • Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this season (eight of 19), with more than one hit four times (21.1%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season (26.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this year (31.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .242 batting average against him.
