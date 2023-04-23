Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in his most recent game, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Angels.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is batting .394 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (eight of 12), Duffy has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Duffy has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Angels are sending Detmers (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.