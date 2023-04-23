Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After batting .200 with four doubles, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 4:07 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has five doubles and two walks while hitting .193.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this year.
- Isbel has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.96 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .242 against him.
