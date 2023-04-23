Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .236 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Olivares has had a hit in nine of 16 games this season (56.3%), including multiple hits four times (25.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Olivares has driven in a run in four games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this season (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
