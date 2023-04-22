Hunter Renfroe and the Los Angeles Angels (10-10) will face off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (4-16) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Saturday, April 22. First pitch is scheduled for 9:07 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +150. The total is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 9:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-3, 4.03 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won eight, or 57.1%, of the 14 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Angels have gone 2-2 (50%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Angels have a 4-2 record over the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a mark of 1-5 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+190) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

