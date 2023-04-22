Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on April 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is batting .189 with four doubles and two walks.
- Isbel has had a base hit in nine of 15 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Isbel has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In three of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Angels will send Anderson (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
