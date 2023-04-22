Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After batting .130 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Tyler Anderson) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .129 with a double and three walks.
- In four of 13 games this year, Bradley got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bradley has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.65 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Anderson gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .322 batting average against him.
