Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.387) and total hits (17) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- Pasquantino has had a hit in 12 of 19 games this year (63.2%), including multiple hits four times (21.1%).
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (36.8%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
