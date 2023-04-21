After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nicky Lopez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez has three doubles, a triple and six walks while batting .184.
  • Lopez has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 16 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs each time.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ohtani (2-0) takes the mound for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
  • The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
